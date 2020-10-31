eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $711,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 19.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in eBay by 32.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

