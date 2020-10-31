eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $66.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

EBAY opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,544 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in eBay by 13.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 380.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth about $279,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

