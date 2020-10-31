Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.23-1.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.23-1.25 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,375 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

