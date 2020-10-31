Eagle Ridge Investment Management Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,842 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 105,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 85,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 73,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

