Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,369 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.