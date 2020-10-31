Eagle Ridge Investment Management Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 844.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $27.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

