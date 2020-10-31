Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $818,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

