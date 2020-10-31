DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BASFY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Main First Bank raised Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BASFY opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. Basf has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $19.81.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

