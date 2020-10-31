Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $77.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $98.49.

