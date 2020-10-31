Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $41.76 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

