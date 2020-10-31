Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 143 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after acquiring an additional 392,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,151,000 after acquiring an additional 67,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,531,000 after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,211,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,760,000 after acquiring an additional 243,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CMI opened at $219.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.28. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $231.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

