Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 12,847 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 66.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

C stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $85.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

