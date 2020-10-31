Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,073 shares of company stock worth $3,092,111. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $157.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $171.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

