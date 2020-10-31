Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the second quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 17.2% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

