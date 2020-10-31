Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,473,000 after buying an additional 1,049,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 143,838 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $66.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18.

