Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. Equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

