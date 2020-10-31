Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 886 Shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 122.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst in the second quarter worth about $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 28.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 50.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 14,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

GBAB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

