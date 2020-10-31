Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $330,000 Investment in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQM stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79.

