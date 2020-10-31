Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKE. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $255.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.82. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

