Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $320,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 715.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.27. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

