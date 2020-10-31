Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $271,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $17.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

