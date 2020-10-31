Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

