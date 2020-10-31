Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.59% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $47.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

