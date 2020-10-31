Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Twitter by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 56,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 91,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,264 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $14,103,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

TWTR stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.61. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $299,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,135 shares of company stock worth $2,359,137 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

