Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,002.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $305.48 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $332.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.08.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

