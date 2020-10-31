Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research raised HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

