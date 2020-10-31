Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $49,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.19 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.