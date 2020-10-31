Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

SKYY stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.