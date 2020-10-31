Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $312,000 Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.97 and a one year high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

