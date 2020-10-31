Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 580.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,203,000 after buying an additional 362,473 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 416,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,691,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 237,144 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,225,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,857,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.

