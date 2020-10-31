Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 464,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 243,201 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 195.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 205,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 135,809 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 69.5% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 96,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 73.0% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 86,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

CAF opened at $21.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.