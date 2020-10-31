Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

IEIH stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

