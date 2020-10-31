Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020 // Comments off

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth $71,000.

IEIH stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.