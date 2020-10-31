Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 371 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BYND. Citigroup raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.76.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 2,600.83 and a beta of 2.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,301.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock valued at $36,897,103. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

