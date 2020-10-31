Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,650 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

TFLO opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

