Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 218 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 259.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.