Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $481,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.1% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $103.33.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

