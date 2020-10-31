Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 292 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 930,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,987,000 after purchasing an additional 491,000 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,281,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 573,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after purchasing an additional 415,869 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $161.11 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

