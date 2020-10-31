Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 161.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 7,341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,723,000 after acquiring an additional 202,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Masimo by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Masimo by 42.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,244,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 539.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 73,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo stock opened at $223.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 52,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $13,168,668.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,117,457.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,575,197. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.25.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

