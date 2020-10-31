Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,027 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in Teradyne by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 445,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,683,000 after buying an additional 270,527 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $953,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,776,639.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TER opened at $87.85 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

