Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,967,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

BDX stock opened at $231.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

