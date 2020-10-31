Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $62.25 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.