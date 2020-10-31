Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200-day moving average of $433.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.