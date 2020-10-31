Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total transaction of $18,559,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 675,895 shares of company stock worth $239,088,699 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $366.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

