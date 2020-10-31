Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

