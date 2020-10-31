Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

CPRT opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

