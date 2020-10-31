Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

