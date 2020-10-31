Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.
In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.
