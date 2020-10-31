Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 420 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

