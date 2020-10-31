Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 23,847 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 794.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heico were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Heico by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Heico in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Heico by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Heico from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

NYSE HEI opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $134.45.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.16 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,438.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel acquired 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.44 per share, with a total value of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,270 shares of company stock worth $3,044,755 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

