Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 177 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after buying an additional 218,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in 3M by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 430,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,775,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after buying an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,002,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,891,000 after buying an additional 65,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $159.96 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200 day moving average is $157.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

