Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,474 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in NIKE by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,474,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,467,000 after buying an additional 754,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,160,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 290,011 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 46,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.